Shaq Says Dr. J Is Better Than LeBron And Jordan

The Michael Jordan and LeBron James comparisons are getting old, but clearly no one let Shaq know.

On Tuesday, (Aug. 18) Shaq was asked for his advice on basketball’s hottest topic and admitted that a young Jordan would beat LeBron in a one-on-one. But in typical Shaq form, he’s got to stir the pot and added that Dr. J would beat them both, according to Yahoo.

“Mike,” said O’Neal, “I think you have to go with a young Jordan every time.”

The issue has been at the forefront of many basketball fans mind’s when both parties were asked who’d win on the hardwood. Jordan said that he would come out on top “No question,” and James responding with “I’m gonna take myself versus anybody”.

After shaking things up a bit, Shaq explained his decision by comparing LeBron to Magic Johnson, but Mike… is simply Mike.

“It would be an interesting game,” said O’Neal. “Young LeBron was more like (Lakers Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson. He was sort of like Magic with Jordan’s abilities. He liked to pass, and he liked to get it up.”

“But Mike was Mike. He was just special, like no one else. He always did things no one else could do, and things you couldn’t compare to anyone else. So he was special, and he’d win.”

However, despite all the talent that James and Jordan possess, Dr. J would simply obliterate the competition.

“I’ve seen young Mike and young LeBron and I must say Dr. J is still my favorite player,” said O’Neal. “A lot of people today don’t even mention his name but to me I still think he was the best. But these are questions that we’ll never know the answer to.”

Shaq compares the battle to himself facing off against Bruce Lee in an alley, saying, “It’s a bit like if I met Bruce Lee in an alleyway. Who would win? You’ll never know. Some people say well Bruce would kick Shaq’s ass. Some people say well Shaq is two times bigger than Bruce Lee. It’s a good question, a good conversation. But we’ll never know.”

But we all know how hard it is for Shaq to stay on his feet.

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 19, 2015

