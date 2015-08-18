Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Cash Money Records are being sued by producer DVLP for failing to financially compensate him for his production work, according to TMZ.

DVLP claims that Birdman has not yet paid him for his production work on albums by Lil Wayne and other Cash Money artists, despite continuous promises to do so. The producer alleges to have had text message conversations with Birdman but is now tired of waiting and is taking the case straight to court.

In addition to his work with Lil Wayne, DVLP is perhaps best known for producing the beat to Eminem’s 2013 single, “Rap God.”

To view pictures of the alleged text message conversations, please visit TMZ.

Birdman Is Reportedly Being Sued By Producer DVLP For $200,000 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted August 18, 2015

