“The Nightly Show” Hires Rapper Cam’Ron As HR Manager, Hilarity Ensues

Cam’Ron is many things. A visionary. A fashion designer. A gentle shoulder to cry on when he’s not Harlem Shaking at your wake. He’s not an HR Manager, though.

However, The Nightly Show decided to give Killa Cam a shot at the white collar gig for one segment. How did the Harlem great do? Take a look at this exchange:

Cam’Ron: I’m nothing if not an ear to bend. Employee (The Nightly Show writer Sasha Stewart): OK, great ’cause I think Colleen is stealing from the office. She stole, like, eight rings of paper the other day and she also… Cam’Ron: STOP SNITCHING MOTHERF**KER

Hilarious, but not ideal for HR matters. Take a look at the segment above.

