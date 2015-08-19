Tracy Morgan, Miley Cyrus Set To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Not only has Tracy Morgan had an astonishing recovery, but he’s also ready to make his comeback by way of hosting Saturday Night Live.

Morgan is set to host the third episode of the upcoming 41st season. He’s a veteran of the SNL stage, as he hosted once before back in 2009 and was a cast member from 1996 to 2003.

This comes as welcome news after Morgan’s car accident last June on New Jersey’s 1-95 near New Brunswick. His limo bus was struck by a truck and James McNair, a comedy writer for Tracy Morgan, died in the crash.

Aside from Morgan’s Oct. 17 appearance, Miley Cyrus is set to host the season premiere, followed by Amy Schumer the next week. Miley’s been getting her hosting skills up, as she’s also hosting the MTV VMAs this year.

Her recent comments about Kendrick Lamar in her Marie Claire interview have also raised a few eyebrows. Miley points on the double standards in music, commenting, “There is so much sexism, ageism, you name it. Kendrick Lamar sings about LSD and he’s cool. I do it and I’m a druggie whore.”

At least we know she’s a Drake fan.

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 19, 2015

