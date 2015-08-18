Jon Stewart Will Host SummerSlam This Sunday

Jon Stewart wasn’t going to stay out of the spotlight for that long. After leaving the Daily Show with Bruce Springsteen’s help, Stewart will become a host once more at SummerSlam of all places, according to USA Today. This is quite the stage, because SummerSlam is the WWE’s biggest event behind WrestleMania.

This isn’t a completely bizarre surprise. Stewart has been openly pro-wrestling and even got into a playful feud with Seth Rollins, the current WWE Heavyweight Champion. After a back-and-forth that included Rollins crashing the Daily Show, the two settled their differences over a confrontation in the ring. There was a low blow kick and a Randy Orton appearance involved. The whole thing was gold.

Stewart’s WWE gig isn’t permanent, but it does add flavor to the annual slam fest. SummerSlam takes place this Sunday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

bjosephsny Posted August 18, 2015

