CNN Thought It Was Newsworthy That No Violence Occurred At ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Screenings

There’s been no reports of any shootings, stabbings or killings during Straight Outta Compton‘s opening weekend. Shocking, right? If you think yes, then CNN is right on your side.

While the CNN-related headaches usually come from Don Lemon, the network’s latest comes from a day segment. The offending headline reads: “HIP-HOP FILM HAD LONG LINES, NO VIOLENCE.” It could be because the screenshot caught the anchor at the right time, but she just looks so aghast at this development.

The only stain in Straight Outta Compton‘s spectacular weekend was the word that theaters hired extra security guards. Although Universal said it would reimburse theaters for the extra costs, it didn’t condone the precautionary measures.

“The film has been seen by thousands of people at hundreds of screenings, all of which have happened without incident,” a Universal rep said, according to Rolling Stone. “The studio has not solicited enhanced security for theaters who will begin showing it this weekend, but has partnered with those exhibitors who have requested support for their locations.”

To be fair, the extra security comes in the wake of a July theater shooting in which two women were shot and killed at a Trainwreck screening. That said, a Mission: Impossible movie, a spy movie (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) and multiple other films have premiered in theaters over the past month. Why is Straight Outta Compton the odd one that gets the extra security treatment and the befuddlement when nothing actually happens?

Posted August 18, 2015

