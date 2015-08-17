CLOSE
National
Did Drake Buy a Radio Station in Charlotte?

2015 OVO Fest - Toronto, ON

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

“Summer’s mine I swear I said about a hundred times, I’m gonna need it back,” Drake rapped on his 2011 album, Take Care.

Drake has been killing radio since his induction to rap back in ‘09. But now it’s literally coming true, with a Charlotte, N.C. based station, called Drake 92.7. It’s time for a real takeover.

After taking a huge win over Meek Mill after he was accused of ghostwriting, Drake put Meek up on that OVO Fest screen to show him who the real 6 God is. This summer he’s also released a slew of exclusive remixes, from Fetty Wap‘s ‘My Way,’ to lesser known Toronto acts, all just starting to heat up in the land of OVO.

With Drake being the 6 God, it’s only right we list the top 6ix Drizzy songs that the station must play.

Did Drake Buy a Radio Station in Charlotte? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

