“Summer’s mine I swear I said about a hundred times, I’m gonna need it back,” Drake rapped on his 2011 album, Take Care.

Drake has been killing radio since his induction to rap back in ‘09. But now it’s literally coming true, with a Charlotte, N.C. based station, called Drake 92.7. It’s time for a real takeover.

After taking a huge win over Meek Mill after he was accused of ghostwriting, Drake put Meek up on that OVO Fest screen to show him who the real 6 God is. This summer he’s also released a slew of exclusive remixes, from Fetty Wap‘s ‘My Way,’ to lesser known Toronto acts, all just starting to heat up in the land of OVO.

With Drake being the 6 God, it’s only right we list the top 6ix Drizzy songs that the station must play.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Meek Mill Throws In The White Flag And Ends The Beef With Drake

Drake Gives A Tour Of Toronto In Degrassi Throwback Clip

Drake’s ‘If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late’ Goes Platinum

Video Teaser: Future Feat. Drake “Where Ya At”

Did Drake Buy a Radio Station in Charlotte? was originally published on theurbandaily.com