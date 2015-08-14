According to long-time Jay Z collaborator DJ Clark Kent, Hov recorded a “scathing” diss track taking aim at Tupac Shakur prior to the rapper’s death in 1996.

During an appearance on A Waste Of Time podcast with ItsTheReal, DJ Clark Kent says that the record never saw the light of day because of Shakur’s untimely death.

“It never came out, out of respect for the fact that he died,” DJ Clark Kent says at around the 54-minute mark in the podcast. “Jay [Z] did a record going at ‘Pac, but right as it was about to come out, son died.”

Although the record was never released, DJ Clark Kent says that Jay Z performed it once at the Apollo Theater in Harlem and the crowd’s reaction said it all.

“We performed it, though,” he says. “We performed it once. You have to understand, the chip on Jay’s shoulder is so crazy, that it’s just like he had to perform it. We was at the Apollo and he performed it. It was scathing. Crowds was like, ‘Oh, sh-t.’ It was super hard, super hard. If he was alive, there would have been no coming back… This was so tough. To me, it probably was one of the hardest diss records I’ve ever heard.”

DJ Clark Kent’s interview with A Waste Of Time podcast can be heard below:

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Jay Z To Testify In “Big Pimpin” Case

Is Jay Z Trying To Ditch TIDAL?

50 Cent Returns With “9 Shots”

Janelle Monae And Wondaland Records Release Police Protest Record “Hell You Talmbout”

Jay Z Recorded A ‘Scathing’ Tupac Diss Record, DJ Clark Kent Says was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Henry Mansell Posted August 14, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: