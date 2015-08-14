Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus Quit the UCLA Football Team

A few short months ago Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus, one of the top rated receivers in Las Vegas committed to UCLA, but according to Scout.com, his Bruin days are over.

Oddly enough, Snoop posted a picture of the new UCLA Football uniforms on Instagram yesterday out of pure excitement.

Broadus would have been an incoming freshman this coming fall but failed to attend UCLA’s fall camp in San Bernardino. Aside from football, he’s still enrolled, and even attended summer sessions.

Sources says that it was likely nothing more than Broadus simply “wanting to do his own thing,” as it was always his father’s dream for him to play football.

This isn’t the first rapper involved UCLA incident this year. Diddy allegedly assaulted a UCLA intern and an assistant football coach during a dispute over the singer’s son back in June.

UCLA police arrested Combs on suspicion of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and battery after he reportedly swung a kettlebell weight on June 2 during during the confrontation.

Posted August 14, 2015

