TV execs have been trying to turn 2001’s Training Day into a show for years, and now there’s finally some progress. It’s heading to CBS as a buddy cop series.

According to Deadline, the small screen version will be a Jerry Bruckheimer TV production (the same people beind CSI), and it will be executive-produced by Antoine Fuqua (he directed the film). It will take place with the LAPD again, but in current time – not where the movie left off. But here’s the twist: the tables might be turned, and it could be a white cop who is the corrupt one and a black cop as the rookie.

Training Day, starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, was a big hit in 2001, bringing in over $100 million at the box office. The film even gained Washington an Oscar for his portrayal as the corrupt Alonzo Harris.

There’s no word yet on when it will premiere, but we guarantee you we’ll be waiting and ready.

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

Denzel Washington Reunites With Antoine Fuqua In ‘The Equalizer’

Sony Warned Not To Cast Denzel Washington Due To “Racist International Audiences”

Antoine Fuqua Says Lil Wayne Should Go Into Acting

Training Day Is About To Become A TV Buddy Cop Series, And It’s About Time was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted August 14, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: