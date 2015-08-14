Jimmy Fallon Signed On To Be The ‘Tonight Show’ Host For Six More Years

It’s official: Jimmy Fallon is going to outlast Barack Obama in his tenure. The charming late night host has signed a contract to be the face of The Tonight Show for another six years. He’ll stick around until at least fall 2021. NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt expressed its support in a statement.

“Jimmy Fallon is simply the best that there is, the most versatile star of a show anywhere in television in my opinion,” Greenblatt said. “The Tonight Show has always been an institution, but he’s remade it into a destination for the largest audience anywhere in late night. He’s the face of NBC in a lot of ways and we’re thrilled he’s going to be hosting The Tonight Show for many years to come.”

Unless it revolves around taste, there shouldn’t be that many arguments against this extension. Fallon has been doing his job. The Tonight Show received a clear boost when Fallon and his house band The Roots took over Jay Leno’s unfunny regime. The ratings have spiked and viral videos from the show’s antics are a commonality. Fallon’s boyishness is a switch up from Johnny Carson and Leno’s traditional, grown-man humor. The former has resonated more so far.

Fallon’s finger should definitely heal by the time that contract runs out. The 40-year-old has been wearing a cast after nearly severing his finger when he tripped on a rug in his apartment.

