Former Panther Steve Smith To Retire After This Season

It’s so hard to say goodbye. Baltimore Ravens’ Wide-Receiver, Steve Smith, is preparing to hang his jersey up and call it career after spending over 15 seasons in the NFL.
On Monday (Aug. 10), Smith announced the news to the media and revealed why he felt now was the best time to be with his family and kiss the game of football goodbye.
“I feel like it’s time,” said Smith, who emphasized his desire to be a full-time dad with the media. “I’m going to retire after this, go home and be a dad and look back and enjoy things.”
Smith, 36, will play out this season before officially hanging it up. The star receiver was a hard-nosed player with a fiery passion for the game. His effort and determination is unmatched. He, alongside newly named Hall of Famer, Tim Brown, are the only receivers in NFL history to eclipse 13,000 receiving yards and 4,000 return yards. Talk about a beast.
“I don’t want to hold on,” Smith said. “Jerry Rice is the best wide receiver to ever play. But I don’t believe that chasing whatever it is to chase for four more years would be conducive to my family or be conducive to me. I would be having to give up something. I would be jeopardizing something. I don’t know what that it is, and I have any intentions of finding out.”
Prior to joining the Ravens, Smith spent 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and was a five-time Pro Bowler. In March 2014, he was cut by the team as a way to cut costs.
He leads the Panthers in all major receiving categories including catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns.
