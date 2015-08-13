It’s been over four months since Kanye West has released any new music, which prompted one fan to take drastic actions.

On the official website for White House petitions, a campaign to get Kanye West to drop SWISH has popped up. The petition, simply titled “Make Kanye Drop SWISH August 21st,” claims that Mike Dean has been teasing the album for far too long and it’s time to drop new material.

The brutally honest mission statement reads, “Kanye West has kept us thirsty for too long. We haven’t gotten any new singles in months. The President should order Ye to drop the album on the date August, 21st as his producer Mike Dean has been teasing people about.”

The petition calls for an astounding 100,000 signatures with 268 people already signing it in less than a day.

The last track we got from Kanye was ‘All Day,’ back in March with the track initially being debuted at the 2015 BRIT Awards with a legendary performance. Before that, it was the heart wrenching “Only One,” dedicated to North West. The R&B song is co-produced by Sir Paul McCartney and sung from the perspective of Kanye’s late mother, Donda West as she looks down on her son from Heaven.

If you’re one of the fans who just can’t wait for SWISH to drop, sign the petition here.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

White House Petition Asks Kanye West To Drop ‘SWISH’ Next Friday was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 13, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: