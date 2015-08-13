CLOSE
Radio One
Oh Baby: Kimora Lee Simmons Posts An Adorable Pic Of Her New Son, Wolfe Lee

Kimora Lee Simmons has the most beautiful children.

4th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons son is only four-months-old, but he’s already breaking hearts! Swoon!

Instagram Photo

Aww… Wolfe Lee Simmons is Kimora’s fourth child and her first child with husband, Tim Leissner. Kimora shared the first photo of her son back in April and again for the 4th of July, but we haven’t seen that sweet face since!

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee’s daughters are also growing up in front of our eyes! Ming is 15 and Aoki is 12, we can’t believe it!

Instagram Photo

Oh and let’s not forget Kimora’s other son, Kenzo, she shares with actor, Dijmon Hounsou. He’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen too!

Instagram Photo

Kimora’s children are definitely some of our favorite celebrity kids.

Kimora Shows Off Hot Bod, Nails And Rings

Oh Baby: Kimora Lee Simmons Posts An Adorable Pic Of Her New Son, Wolfe Lee was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

celebrity children , kimora lee simmons , russell simmons

