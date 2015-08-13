Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty
son is only four-months-old, but he’s already breaking hearts! Kimora Lee Simmons Swoon!
Aww…
Wolfe Lee Simmons is Kimora’s fourth child and her first child with husband, . Kimora shared the first photo of her son back in April and again for the Tim Leissner , but we haven’t seen that sweet face since! 4th of July
and Kimora Lee’s daughters are also growing up in front of our eyes! Ming is 15 and Aoki is 12, we can’t believe it! Russell Simmons
Oh and let’s not forget Kimora’s other son,
Kenzo, she shares with actor, Dijmon Hounsou. He’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen too!
are definitely some of our favorite celebrity kids. Kimora’s children
5 photos Launch gallery
Kimora Shows Off Hot Bod, Nails And Rings
1 of 5
1. Kimora and Djimon
Lunch Date
2 of 5
2. Kimora Lee
Looking toned and fab
3 of 5
3. Kimora Lee [1]
Looking toned and fab
4 of 5
4. Kimora Lee [2]
Playing with the paparazzi
5 of 5
5. Kimora Lee [3]
Showing off her nails and bling
Oh Baby: Kimora Lee Simmons Posts An Adorable Pic Of Her New Son, Wolfe Lee was originally published on hellobeautiful.com