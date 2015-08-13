CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Terrence Howard Battles Ex-Wife In Court Over Sex Tapes, Extortion & Blackmail

Terrence Howard cant stay out of a courtroom.

0 reads
Leave a comment
55th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 4

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Terrence Howard was back in court yesterday battling his ex-wife Michelle Ghent.

Howard is seeking to have his divorce settlement with Ghent thrown out on the basis of extortion. He claims that he was forced to sign it because Ghent allegedly possessed sex tapes and photos to get more spousal support than she deserved.

According to TMZ, the first person called to the stand was Terrence’s sister-in-law, Yvonne Howard and she testified about Ghent allegedly extorting Howard. She reportedly said that Ghent had him by the balls and claimed to have a tape of Howard engaged in a threesome.

Howard’s lawyer reportedly played a 2011 conversation between Howard and Ghent where Ghent is heard saying “I will f*** bury you deep within the ground.” Howard is heard telling her ” I’ll drain everything I got to take care of it.” Ghent, like several of Howard’s ex-wives and girlfriends also accused him of domestic violence during their brief marriage.

USAToday reports that Howard was reprimanded by the judge in the case after taking a photo of the courtroom audience. After saying “You guys are always in my business, you don’t want me in yours,” Howard was informed by the judge that photo was a violation of court rules.

Wow. Terrence Howard really is Lucious. Hopefully, this gets resolved soon.

We just want ‘Empire‘ season two.

RELATED STORIES:

Terrence Howard Ordered To Pay $50K To Estranged Wife

Terrence Howard And His Newborn Son Snuggling Is The Most Adorable Thing You’ll See Today

Cookie Is Still A Ride-Or-Die In This ‘Empire’ S2 Official Trailer

5 photos Launch gallery

Lee Daniels Teases 'Empire' Season 2 On Instagram & Lawd, We're In For A Treat

Continue reading Terrence Howard Battles Ex-Wife In Court Over Sex Tapes, Extortion & Blackmail

Lee Daniels Teases 'Empire' Season 2 On Instagram & Lawd, We're In For A Treat

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2808046”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2808046″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2808046″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2808046” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Terrence Howard Battles Ex-Wife In Court Over Sex Tapes, Extortion & Blackmail was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Empire , Terrance Howard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close