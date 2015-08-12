Regina King Praises Emmys For Diverse Noms, Talks ‘American Crime’ Season 2

Regina King has been in the acting game a mighty long time, so when she gives her views on show business, it’s best to listen and take notes. She wrote an article for the Huffington Post in 2010 about the lack of people of color being nominated for Emmy Awards, and she figured she would never be nominated for one since she voiced her opinions. To her surprise, she was nominated for her role on the ABC hit show, American Crime, and she sat down with The Wrap to discuss the show and the Emmys.

“For this to happen, I was very shocked, but for it to be on a show that was a singular experience that was so provocative, and everything was so amazing about the show from the top to the bottom. John Ridley just set a standard of excellence, in my opinion, and we all just wanted to be our best and do our best – the actors the crew, everybody. It was just the tone that John set, so for the show to actually be nominated for 10 nominations, that’s what made it super sweet.”

She also got into what the second season is going to be like. Andre 3000 will be star as her husband, and they will play the parents of a high school basketball player involved in a sexual assault case. This storyline will be very unlike the one from the first season that was centered around race and murder.

Ariel Cherie Posted August 12, 2015

