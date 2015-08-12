Jay Z To Testify In “Big Pimpin” Case

One Jay Z’s biggest songs and one of Timbaland‘s best productions is going to become a huge headache for them this autumn. The two will be going to trial over a sample used in “Big Pimpin,” and Jay Z will testify. The trial’s date is Oct. 13.

The sample in dispute is Baligh Hamdy’s “Khosara, Khosara,” which gives “Big Pimpin” its signature exotic feel. Timbaland originally used it thinking it was public domain, according to Hollywood Reporter. It wasn’t. Timbaland then paid EMI $100,000 for the rights to the sample to clear any infringement issues. That didn’t work either, and as a result, Hamdy’s nephew Osama Ahmed Fahmy is targeting Jay Z, Timbaland, EMI, Universal, MTV over a special and Paramount Pictures over a documentary. So yeah. The stakes are high here.

Jay Z’s side is arguing that “Khosara, Khosara” is properly licensed. Timbaland’s $100,000 should’ve settled it after Fahmy reached an agreement that gave EMI the rights. However, the trail will also feature Judith Finell, who’s known as the musicologist who testified in the “Blurred Lines” trail in the Marvin Gaye family’s behalf.

The scope is a bit larger than the parties involved. This lawsuit has been filed back in 2007, making it one of the longest active lawsuits in court history.

