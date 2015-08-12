Drake Gives A Tour Of Toronto In Degrassi Throwback Clip

Drake was wheelchair Jimmy. This is not a secret. Still, it never gets tiring to take a look back at Aubrey Graham before he became known as the slayer of the Meek. Degrassi recently finished its television run, so that’s a good enough reason to take a look back at the role that first made him famous.

Back when Degrassi was in its opening season and was good, The N ran these shorts called Degrassi Unscripted, which gave a look at the actor’s lives when they weren’t playing troubled teenagers. Of course, the Drake edition would be the one that resurfaces; Paige, Marco and Spinner — God bless them — aren’t Drake.

We get to see what starting from the bottom means for him: driving a 2004 Acura TSX, being a gentleman to his grandmother, and having a picture of Pharrell and Frank Sinatra on the same table.

The clip also features Drake’s humble beginnings as a polite rapper. The young actor shows off hundreds of pages of written rhymes. He also shows off CDs from Big L, Kanye West, Marvin Gaye and Jay Z. Drake was a student of the game. Judging from the quick freestyle he lays in the clip, he was a student that needed some work.

Drake did put in work. Although some of the rhymes he spits may not be his, the fact is that he’s one of hip-hop’s biggest record sellers. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is the first album in 2015 to go platinum.

