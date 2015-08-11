CLOSE
Eddie O BLOG: Steve Smith Is Retiring After This Year

VIA Carolina Panthers

Wow…..my man Steve Smith is retiring this year. After a stellar career with the Carolina Panthers & a great first year with the Baltimore Ravens, one of the best wide receivers in recent years is going to hang it up. I must say in my humble personal opinion, this guy is definitely one of the best……period. I know for a fact he will be in Canton one day, it’s as simple as that. Shouts to my man Steve Smith, & the Panthers BETTER retire that #89 jersey! I’m OUT!!!

Photos
