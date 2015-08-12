Which Ex Is Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Jealous Of? [VIDEO]

Continue reading 25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She’s The Baddest Woman On The Planet

Jennifer Lopez first rose to fame as a Fly Girl on In Living Color back in '93. Four years later, she became the first Latina to make over $1 million for a movie role. So, stunting is nothing new for her. The Bronx native went on to completely dominate the early '00s in music and even acting. Let's not forget that she's also credited with helping curvy women become more accepted in mainstream America. She's constantly topped Sexiest Woman in The World lists from magazines to the Internet. With all of these accomplishments, Jenny from the Block continues to look drop-dead gorgeous....at 46 years old...and after two kids. From riding the 6 train to becoming a worldwide superstar, Lopez has managed to stay on top. So, in honor of her (46th!) birthday check out her sexiest Instagram pictures.