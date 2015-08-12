CLOSE
National
Which Ex Is Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Jealous Of? [VIDEO]

Jennifer Lopez and is back with her boyfriend Casper Smart, but apparently he’s a bit jealous of one of her exes. Ben Affleck! Yup. Watch the video to see Headkrack and Porsha Williams give the details on why Casper is stressing over Ben in the latest edition of “Dish Nation“!

25 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved She's The Baddest Woman On The Planet

Jennifer Lopez first rose to fame as a Fly Girl on In Living Color back in '93. Four years later, she became the first Latina to make over $1 million for a movie role. So, stunting is nothing new for her. The Bronx native went on to completely dominate the early '00s in music and even acting. Let's not forget that she's also credited with helping curvy women become more accepted in mainstream America. She's constantly topped Sexiest Woman in The World lists from magazines to the Internet. With all of these accomplishments, Jenny from the Block continues to look drop-dead gorgeous....at 46 years old...and after two kids. From riding the 6 train to becoming a worldwide superstar, Lopez has managed to stay on top. So, in honor of her (46th!) birthday check out her sexiest Instagram pictures.

Which Ex Is Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Jealous Of? [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Ben Affleck , Jennifer Lopez

