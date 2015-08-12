NBA star J.R. Smith is known for being a ladies’ man.

His roster off the court is pretty strong; the free agent has been linked to everyone from K. Michelle to Rihanna, with many girls in between.

That’s why it may come as a surprise that the former Cleveland Cavalier has decided to settle down and jump the broom. According to reports, and a cryptic message on J.R.’s Instagram, Smith tied the knot with his daughter Demi’s mother, Shirley.

Although J.R. had been in a two-year relationship with Ashley Weatherspoon, he and Shirley reportedly decided to spontaneously make it official at the courthouse.

Congrats to the couple, and stay tuned for more details on the quickie marriage as they become available.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

K. Michelle Airs JR Smith’s Alleged Side Chick Out On Social Media

J.R. Smith Regrets Tweeting Half Naked Pic of Joe Budden’s Ex

NY Knicks J.R. Smith Arrested On Bench Warrant

J.R. Smith Splits From Girlfriend Of 2 Years, Secretly Marries His Daughter’s Mother was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: