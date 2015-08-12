Never one to be overshadowed or left out, Kanye West’s DONDA agency announced that it’ll be hosting a music festival. Billed as the “Summer Ends Music Festival,” the event is set to go down September 27 in Arizona’s Tempe Beach Park.

Kanye of course will be the headliner, and other performers include Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, as well as Travi$ Scott and Kaytranda. The only surprising artist touching the stage is Kaytranda, a Haitan-Canadian rapper who was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and raised in Montreal, Quebec. Though he has only been rapping since 2010, by 2012 he’d already put out 8 projects under the alias Kaytradamus.

One of the most interesting meetings will occur between Travi$ Scott and Vic Mensa, as Mensa supposedly dissed Scott last month when he rapped “Couple rap n-ggas you thought we was crew/Real life n-ggas is corny what can I do.”The lines were clearly aimed at Travi$ as his infamous adlib “Straight up” echoed in the background.

With Kanye welcoming some of the newcomers to share the stage, artist-backed music festivals have become all the rage lately. Larger music festivals like Lollapalooza and Coachella become more mainstream and less inclusive every year, everyone from Fool’s Gold to Drake and Jay Z have spearheaded their own events.

Now it’s time to see what Kanye can bring to the table, which hopefully includes a stream on TIDAL, and some new music.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

DONDA Announces Summer Ends Festival With Kanye West was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 12, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: