Misty Copeland’s Black Girl Magic Shines On The Cover Of Essence

Misty Copeland is our shero.

As the principal ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, Misty is a shiny example of perseverance, talent and determination. The decorated dancer covers the September issue of Essence in all her beautiful Black girl glory and if you haven’t heard her story by now, you may want to pick up a copy.

“I never knew it was going to get to this level,” she says in the glossy. “There are a lot of times when I wish it wasn’t so much. But I wanted this type of exposure for the dance community. I wanted it to be an opportunity for me to educate people and get them to become ballet fans and to educate them on what it means to be a Black dancer—a Black ballet dancer…”

Misty is gorgeous as she soars through the air (formally called an “attitude derriere”) in a flowing Zimmermann gown.

Head over to Essence for more photos.

8 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2807687”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2807687″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2807687″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2807687” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Misty Copeland's Historic Performance In 'Swan Lake' Is Even Better In Photos 1 of 8 1. Misty Copeland Soars In "Swan Lake" Fresh off the announcement of her new gig in the Broadway play "On The Town", Misty Copeland is on a career high. This year, she has starred in "The Nutcracker" at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and "Swan Lake" at the Metropolitan Opera House. Take a look back at her historic "Swan Lake" performances. 2 of 8 2. Misty Copeland Takes A Bow At Curtain Call Copeland told the BBC: "Swan Lake was not something I ever saw in my future, in terms of dancing the lead. It’s incredible to be able to be a brown swan." We totally agree. 3 of 8 3. Misty Accepts The Immense Responsibility Of Her Role In Ballet " I do see a change. And as much criticism as I get for talking about it as much as I do, I think it’s forcing people to make changes,” said Copeland. “It’s putting a spotlight in the ballet world in a way that it’s never been done before.” 4 of 8 4. Misty Copeland and James Whiteside Co-star James Whiteside is an important part of making this performance of "Swan Lake" so historic. 5 of 8 5. Misty's Pointe Is Perfect! The grace and form she puts in her shows prove how much she really wants to do this work. 6 of 8 6. Misty Fights Back Tears At The End Of The Show Misty Copeland is presented with flowers at the end of the show. 7 of 8 7. Ever So Graceful and Thankful Misty is showered with more flowers at the end of another successful performance. 8 of 8 8. She Soars! Missed Misty Copeland in "Swan Lake?" Catch her in “On the Town” for TWO WEEKS ONLY starting on August 25th. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2807687”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2807687″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2807687″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2807687” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Misty Copeland’s Black Girl Magic Shines On The Cover Of Essence Misty Copeland's Historic Performance In 'Swan Lake' Is Even Better In Photos jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2807687”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2807687″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2807687″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2807687” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Misty Copeland’s Black Girl Magic Shines On The Cover Of Essence was originally published on hellobeautiful.com