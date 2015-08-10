Yasiin Bey Refuses To Battle Lupe Fiasco

Say it ain’t so?! Hip-hop aficionados practically fainted after Lupe Fiasco accepted Yasiin Bey’s (Mos Def) challenge to battle anyone in the rap circuit. Sadly, it appears that Yasiin has reneged on his challenge and will not battle Lupe Fiasco in what many thought would have been a heavyweight battle between the lyrical titans.

During his interview with A Country Called Earth’s Ferrari Sheppard, Bey denounced the art of battling and revealed how fans wouldn’t take any lyrics or punchlines of his or any opponents seriously.”I see certain people and I have a private opinion on them,” he said regarding the video. “It was a private opinion made public. The video was released without my consent so that right there is violation. I stand by what I said, but I’m not trying to rearrange an exhibition of that reality. I do a lot more than rap so I’m not stressing.”

Bey also revealed that his video wasn’t meant to go viral and cause massive attention. It was simply “barber shop, around the way talk.” As far Lupe is concerned, he decided to back away from his original challenge.

“Lupe, go do your thing,” he said. “There’s no conflict over here. There’s no bonanza or spectacle that I’m going to provide in that way. I’m not interested in that at all. But much success to you.”

Posted August 10, 2015

