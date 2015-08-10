Azealia Banks Can’t Release New Music Until 2016

This is why all you youngsters need to read your contracts. Unfortunately, for Azealia Banks, she didn’t do her due diligence before inking her contract and is now enduring the consequences for it. According to Banks, she will be out of commission until 2016. That’s right, no new music from Azealia until March, 2016.

Of course, Azealia chose her favorite public forum – Twitter – to vent out her frustrations and explain why she’ll be sitting on the sidelines for the next six months. “So prospect park has me for management and Label (stupid azealia, right) now Jeff kwatinetz no longer wants to manage me BUT… is holding me in my album contract until february 2016. so….. there won’t be any new music until March 2016. sorry guys.”

With Azealia Banks being held in music purgatory for awhile, her fans will probably have to backtrack and delve deep into her catalog in order to get their fix. In 2014, Azealia dropped her debut album Broke With Expensive Taste, which garnered positive reviews.

Even though Azealia will not drop any music until next year, at least we can tastefully appreciate her rambunctious outbursts on Twitter. We’re sure that that will certainly keep her relevant for the time being. Check out her tweets below regarding her not being able to drop any new music.

I really bad at choosing business partners LOL. — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 6, 2015

So prospect park has me for management and Label (stupid azealia, right) now Jeff kwatinetz no longer wants to manage me BUT… — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 6, 2015

is holding me in my album contract until february 2016. so….. there won't be any new music until March 2016. sorry guys. :( — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 6, 2015

Pain from the game… i guess i was so desperate to get my album out that i took a bad business deal.. oh well, the months will fly by. — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 6, 2015

You guys! Not being able to release music until 2016 is not even that big a deal! This industry is full of tricks and turns and trap doors — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 9, 2015

