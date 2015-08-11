Taylor Swift Raps With Fetty Wap + 4 Other Times She Was a Rap Bawse

Fetty Wap got a huge cosign from the mainstream music world last week with a feature in this month’s issue of Maxim.

Even bigger? Taylor Swift brought out the Patterson-born rapper at her Seattle show for her “1989″ tour. While on stage Taylor mentioned that her next guest is nominated for two VMA’s before the “Trap Queen” beat drops and the 1738 head-honcho emerges, decked in all white, just like Taylor, and a pair of Timbs to perform his first chart-topping hit.

Fetty Wap is hip-hop’s golden boy right now; with songs that ring off in the club and soon after become summer anthems. He’s been able to maintain momentum with more cuts like “679,” the infectious “RGF Island,” and of course the Drake-assisted “My Way.” No wonder Taylor Swift is well aware of the up-and-comer.But it’s not surprising that Taylor Swift is use to keeping her ear to the (rap) streets.

Here are a few of her other crossover moments:

When the 1989 tour rolled through Chi-town it was only right Chance The Rapper to show love. Right before the picture was snapped, Swift was telling Chance how big a fan she is of his.

Yes the quality is horrible, but Taylor’s message is clear: she’s a thug. In support of the CMT Music Awards T-Swizzle hooked up with T-Pain for a parody of her hit-single “Love Story.” She keeps it real with lines like “No I ain’t got a gun/No I never really been in a club/Still live with my parents but I’m still a thug.”

When Swift crushed her predicted first week sales for 1989 she took the Instagram to celebrate. What better way than to rap one of the best songs of off Kendrick Lamar’s debut album, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. We’re just waiting for her to cover something of off To Pimp A Butterfly. “Alright” perhaps?

Back in April, Taylor won an MTV Shorty award for best singer. While she wasn’t able to accept the award in person, she sent along a video of her acceptance speech. But the best part? She raps the chorus to Young Buck’s 2004 hit “Shorty Wanna Ride.” She effortlessly bops back and forth while rapping ‘shorty wanna ride wit me, ride wit me, we can get low!’ Priceless.

