Cold-hearted. Who didn’t love Juice growing up? Well, for the fans out there, you’ll appreciate this new visual. Fabolous brings back Tupac’s classic character Bishop to life as he drops his new video for “Gone For The Winter.”

Fab keeps it street and gangsta by reenacting several integral parts from the film, including the times when Bishop killed Raheem and when he taunted Rodamez by yelling “Riverside motherf-cker!”

“Straight up sh-t is real and any day could be your last in the jungle / My ears to the streets, I hear your ass when you mumble / They say you can’t do it cause the last n-gga fumble / As soon as you make it out, you can get asked to be humble, huh? / Head high, middle finger higher / My youngin’ dont rap but that little n-gga fire,” he raps.

With Velous being assigned to hook duties, he does the damn thing, while also masterfully playing Omar Epps’ role of Q in the video. “Blunts full of smoke, clips in the ashtray / Reminiscing on our past days / Back before a n-gga went cold / Back before a n-gga sold his soul,” he sings at the beginning of the record.

Check out the video and if you haven’t already, go and purchase Fab’s The Young OG Project.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

State Police Use Tear Gas On Crowd Outside Of Hot 97’s Summer Jam

Listen To Travi$ Scott’s New Song “3500” Featuring Future & 2 Chainz

Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams Worth More Than Money’ Is Dropping Sometime This Month

Cavs Win In Overtime To Even Out The NBA Finals

Fabolous Recreates ‘Juice’ For His ‘Gone For The Winter’ Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted August 11, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: