The 6 God does it again.

Just six months after releasing If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, it’s gone platinum. Drake’s surprise mixtape sold a whopping 624,000 copies in the first week.The charts report that it has officially sold 1,006,000.

US album sales: @Drake, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late 7,985 (1,006,000 total). — Chart News (@chartnews) August 10, 2015

In case you didn’t know, this is the fourth straight project that Drake has released that has gone platinum following Thank Me Later, Take Care, and Nothing Was the Same. Drake has been very clear that it’s not an album, rather a mixtape that was made available on iTunes.

The only track from the acclaimed mixtape to get a visual treatment is “Energy,” which has some Michael Jackson “Black or White” vibes to it as Drake’s face is super imposed on celebrities’ faces.

Drake defends the premise of the video stating, “Everywhere you go, there’s always someone who wants to pull you down and even celebrity friends of mine or people that I don’t know. I want people to rewind it a bunch of times and go and tell someone else to watch it. It’s shocking, it’s beautiful, it’s a lot of things”

The most recent news concerning the mixtape has been rather negative of course, as Meek Mill has accused Drake of having a ghostwriter. With standout songs like ‘Used To,’ ‘Know Yourself,’ and Meek and Drake’s collaboration ‘R.I.C.O.’ having reference tracks performed by Quentin Miller, the success has been a bit bittersweet.

But as Drake bodied Meek Mill in all aspects of the beef, it seems as if that chapter is behind him.

Next up? Views From the 6.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Drake’s ‘If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late’ Goes Platinum was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 10, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: