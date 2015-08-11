Even though Michael Jordan hasn’t donned an NBA jersey in over 12 years, he’s still making headlines in 2015. From MJ getting duped by a youngster about his kicks at his basketball camp, to beating Jimmy Butler in a shooting contest, to publicly endorsing Drake’s “Back to Back,” it’s safe to say that he’s still the hottest in the hood. On Saturday (Aug. 8), he solidified his greatness by revealing that he would beat LeBron James one-on-one in his prime during a Q/A at his basketball camp in Santa Barbara.

“This is the ESPN question. It’s going to be all over ESPN. If I was in my prime, could I beat LeBron in a one-on-one game? No question. And he’s going to say no question.”

While LeBron James is undoubtedly considered the best player in the league and arguably of this generation, it would be interesting to watch MJ and LBJ go head-to-head. LBJ is a 6’8 260 lbs locomotive with an incredible athleticism. Despite being such a physical specimen, MJ is all style and grace. He was an elusive player with an ability to score in different ways. Who wouldn’t want to see these two collide?

In addition to answering that question, MJ also spoke about drafting Kwame Brown, the biggest trash-talker in the NBA, and competing against the All-time Lakers. Check out the interview above.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Michael Jordan Says He Would Beat LeBron James 1-On-1 In His Prime was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted August 10, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: