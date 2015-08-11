‘Empire’ Named Program Of The Year At TCA Awards

Empire is still on our minds even though the season one finale wrapped up in March (anyone still listening to the soundtrack like us?), and it turns out we’re not alone as the show was named “Program of the Year” at the TCA Awards on August 8, according to The Wrap.

The TCA Awards represent excellence in television, not unlike the Emmy Awards where Empire gained three nominations. The hit Fox show beat out other notables, such as Mad Men, Game of Thrones, The Americans, and Transparent. From The Wrap:

“This was truly a monumental year for television,” said Scott D. Pierce, TCA President and TV critic for The Salt Lake Tribune, in a statement. “We said goodbye to some old favorites, with the final seasons of ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Late Show with David Letterman,’ and we were treated to strong new additions like Fox’s ‘Empire’ and HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’ There were a lot of difficult choices to be made, but there’s no doubt that the nominees and winners all deserve their accolades. I’m excited to see what the next year of television has in store.”

Next, Empire will take over the Emmys, where Taraji P. Henson was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Show creator Lee Daniels was upset about his show not being nominated for Outstanding Drama, saying “f–k these motherf–kers” on his Instagram page last month.

The Emmy Awards will air September 20 on Fox.

Ariel Cherie Posted August 10, 2015

