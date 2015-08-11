R. Kelly is dropping a new album later this year and it’s called Buffet. His 13th album is supposed to be an assortment that’s supposed to appeal to his different generation of fans. “Backyard Party,” the new Buffet single, appeals to the “Step in the Name of Love” generation. The “I beat the p***y til it’s blue” R. Kelly from Black Panties takes a sabbatical for a jam that’s supposed to soundtrack summertime barbecues (hence the title).

The shimmery vibes from “Backyard Party” probably isn’t going to be a constant for Buffet. At 48, Kelly is planning on putting out an album that showcases his versatility.

“It’s all you can hear. I’m 27 years deep in the business,” Kelly said in a prior interview. “I’ve been blessed to do this music for so long and I’ve got a lot of great songs under my belt, fans love it, but I’ve got all different kinds of generations of fans now and I have to feed everybody.”

The food metaphors should end when Buffet finally drops on Sept. 25.

R. Kelly Drops “Backyard Party,” The New Single To His Upcoming Album was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted August 11, 2015

