Lenny Kravitz Calls Penis Pics, “Breach Of Human Rights”

Lenny Kravitz made headlines last week after his penis fell out during a performance at Stockholm. It looked like he had a good sense of humor about it after he tweeted the hashtag “#penisgate” with a Steven Tyler text that read, ““Dude… No underwear and pierced… You never showed me that s**t.”

It looks like Kravitz finally lost his patience. The picture of Kravitz’s exposed manhood is still making rounds through the Internet, and his representatives are saying he’s ready to take legal action. They’re saying it’s a, “breach their clients copyright, human rights, right-of-publicity and performer’s rights,” according to The Metro.

Lenny Kravitz's leather pants split on stage and the world saw his Little Lenny http://t.co/nsOQtP3ulz #mashable — Bob Untz (@UntzUntzWubWub) August 4, 2015

Kravitz’s team has already succeeded in getting the YouTube video of the incident removed through a copyright claim. However, it is a wonder who exactly Kravitz’s team would be going after with the memes and the offending image being so widespread. The best defense against all of this would’ve been wearing leather pants that fit.

