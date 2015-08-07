CLOSE
Charlotte
Home

Playwright’s Tenacity Reaps Rewards as Controversial Subject heads to Stage

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

PEACHANDA DUBOIS

Source: PEACHANDA DuBose / PEACHANDA DuBose


‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Playwright and Director, Peachanda DuBose about her successful awards ceremony in Atlanta and two upcoming stage productions that will honor notable names in the music industry and tackle the Black Community’s negative interaction with law enforcement.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”4keFWelfZuQv” player=””]

Playwright’s Tenacity Reaps Rewards as Controversial Subject heads to Stage was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close