‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Playwright and Director, Peachanda DuBose about her successful awards ceremony in Atlanta and two upcoming stage productions that will honor notable names in the music industry and tackle the Black Community’s negative interaction with law enforcement.
Playwright’s Tenacity Reaps Rewards as Controversial Subject heads to Stage was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
