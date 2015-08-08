CLOSE
Yasiin Bey Vs. Lupe Fiasco In A Rap Battle? It Might Happen

It seems that this Meek Mill and Drake beef has everyone in the competitive spirit. With 2015 showcasing reinvigorated artists ravenously killing tracks with hopes of pushing their peers, the art of rhyming appears to be back in full-effect. Veteran, Yasiin Bey, – formerly known as Mos Def – decided to keep the competitive fervor going by issuing a challenge to anyone in the industry to battle his team of him, King Los, and Black Thought.

Earlier today, (Aug. 7), Yasiin crept out of exile and decided to publish a YouTube video that featured him calling out virtually everyone in rap to a friendly battle against his team through Red Bull Academy. In addition to the battle, the proceeds would go to charity. One man, a familiar face in hip-hop, Lupe Fiasco, was the first to respond to Bey’s challenge on Instagram. 

“Dear Yasiin Bey, Whenever, wherever, whoever… Sincerely, Lupe Fiasco,” the “Kick, Push” rapper wrote on his IG. In addition, Lupe even teased us with a couple of bars with his next post. “If Mos wanna battle, he can get a whiff of the wrath / And I’m behind all these bars, don’t need miller for some Genuine drafts,” Lupe wrote poking fun at Drake, in which he later claimed wasn’t a diss.

A lyrical clash between Fiasco and Bey would be something special that the masses would enjoy wholeheartedly. Check out Bey’s video and Lupe’s swift response.

