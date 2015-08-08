Did Kendrick Lamar Diss Drake On Dr. Dre’s Album?

Two short weeks ago, Drake left a comment on Instagram which stated, “I signed up for greatness. This comes with it.”

The comment initially referenced Meek Mill ghost writing jabs, but it seems that Kendrick Lamar may be ready to reawaken the beast. On Dr. Dre‘s highly-anticipated Compton album, K. Dot said “Motherf-cker, know I started from the bottom,” which can be seen as an obvious reference to Drake’s 2014 hit “Started From The Bottom.”

Kendrick makes his opinion even clearer at the end of that verse when his spits “They liable to bury him, they nominated six to carry him/ They worrying him to death, but he’s no vegetarian/ The beef is on his breath, inheriting the drama better than/ A great white, n-gga, this is life in my aquarium”

That 6 reference could just be a coincidence or it may be referring to Drake’s beloved Toronto.

Kendrick rattles the cage once again later on the album on “Darkside/Gone” when he spits, “You scared of my heist now/But still I got enemies giving me energy/I wanna fight now/Subliminals sending me all of this hate/I thought I was holding the mic down.”

Speculation points to Kendrick making note of Drake’s “Energy” from his album If You’re Reading This Its Too Late.

This isn’t the first time the two have had a beef. In 2013 Drake’s name was one of the many that Kendrick spewed out on that now infamous “Control” verse. While most rappers thought the bars fueled healthy competition within the genre, Drake took the verse very personal telling Billboard,”It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me…I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform…When that day presents itself, I guess we can revisit the topic”

He even referenced the “Control” verse on his mixtape, rapping “They gon’ say your name on them airwaves/They gon’ hit you up right after like it’s only rap.”

With Drake is currently in a sparring mood, “Ain’t No Tellin’” if he’ll respond to this supposed diss.

