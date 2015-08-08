Nicki Minaj Visits The Children’s Hospital In Philly

Nicki Minaj loves the kids!

So much so, the emcee took time off of The Pinkprint Tour to visit The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on Thursday. Nicki was all smiles in her bae Meek Mill‘s hometown.

She rocked a coral dress and a sleek ponytail as she took photos with the kids. She shared the amazing photo above to let followers know what a great experience it was for her, writing:

“If you need something to do in your spare time, try this. I left feeling so inspired by these incredibly strong, beautiful, dynamic children. Pray for them, you guys. They would’ve melted your heart.”

Nicki’s visit came courtesy of Ryan Seacrest‘s non-profit organization, which aims to inspire today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. He took to Twitter to thank the Queen Barb for her time.

We’re sure she inspires the children as much as they inspired her.

