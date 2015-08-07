Jussie Smollett Goes Shirtless While Waxing Gabourey Sidibe’s Floors+ His Steamy Bleu Cover

Empire‘s Jussie Smollett is on the cover Bleu Magazine and he opened up about everything from his relationship with Terrence Howard to never being in the closet and how he’s finally living his dream.
On his Hollywood success: “It’s been a lesson in patience and hard work. I never had a plan B. I know how to do other things. I always held down a job. I always made sure, as a Black man, that I was responsible for mine. That was always something super important to me and was something instilled in me by my mother–to be a hard working man, a hard working human being.”
On his relationship with Terrence Howard: “I have such a wonderful brotherhood with Terrence. The scenes with Terrence and I are most intense; they’re also draining. But at the same time, I trust him with my soul. I feel like our chemistry is great. He’s dope. And I have such a love and respect for him that I feel comes across in the show.”
On the famous “You’re so beautiful” performance scene: “Every time I did that scene it was like coming out again and again and again. Right before shooting that scene I felt very nervous, as if somehow things would never be the same–and they weren’t, yet they were. It’s the same feeling that I had when I did Ellen. It was a little bit scary, but it was freeing. The fan response that I’ve gotten from that scene has been next level to me.”
We’re totally swooning over these pics! Read the full Bleu Magazine article here.
Also in Empire BAE news, Jussie was spotted on Gabourey Sidibe‘s twitter putting in work. He was mopping the floors and might we add, looking damn good doing it. Yum!
We all need a friend like Jussie.
RELATED STORIES:
Jussie Smollett Honored By The Black AIDS Institute
Jussie Smollett Shuts Down Rumors Of ‘Empire’ Cast Drama
What Girl Made Jussie Smollett Cry?
Lee Daniels Teases 'Empire' Season 2 On Instagram & Lawd, We're In For A Treat
1 of 5
1. 'Empire' Season 2
Thank you Lee Daniels, for blessing us with some much-needed "Empire" love! Daniels' posted these super behind-the-scenes flicks from the set of "Empire" and by the looks of it, Lucious is still locked up and found a new friend, Chris Rock in jail. Keep scrolling to see more clips from the upcoming season that airs September 23.
2 of 5
2. Chris Rock's First Day On Set
Chris Rock will be making his "Empire" debut this season. Apparently he and Lucious link up while in jail.
3 of 5
3. Prison Life Looks Tempting
Do all the prisoners look like this?
4 of 5
4. Behind The Scenes Of "Empire 2"
5 of 5
5. A Message From Lee Daniels About "Empire" Season 2
From the boss man himself.
Jussie Smollett Goes Shirtless While Waxing Gabourey Sidibe’s Floors+ His Steamy Bleu Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com