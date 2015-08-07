Dr. Dre Will Build A Performance Center In Compton With The Royalties From His New Album

Dr. Dre dropped a bombshell last week when he revealed that he would be dropping his first album since 2001 with Compton. After causing tremors in the Rap community with the news of his new album, he continued unveiling more surprises, as this week, he decided to drop the album a day earlier on Apple Music for all of his ravenous fans to enjoy. Now, for the proverbial cherry on top, Dre has just announced during his interview today (Aug.6) with Zane Lowe that he intends on donating all the royalties from the album to build a performance center in his hometown. What a guy?

In addition to revealing that tidbit of information, Dre also dished out a couple of interesting facts about the creative process of Compton. According to Dre, he wrote the album with two of his new artists in Justus and King Mez. In addition to that, he revealed to Zane that the inspiration for his new album in over a decade originated from going to set of Straight Outta Compton everyday. Even though the audio isn’t available, Complex was able to grab some of the big points mentioned during his interview with Zane Lowe. Check out the tweets below.

Dr. Dre says he's going to donate all royalties from the 'Compton' album to help build a new performance arts center in Compton. #ZaneLowe — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 6, 2015

Dr. Dre says he hopes people will stop asking him about 'Detox' after his recent words on the long-awaited project. #Beats1 #ZaneLowe — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 6, 2015

Dr. Dre called into @zanelowe's @Beats1 radio show and said most of the lyrics on 'Compton' were written by him, Justus, and @KingMez. — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 6, 2015

