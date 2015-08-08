J.Cole Teams Up With Bally’s For A Very Dope Short Film

It’s hard to find another artist who shares the same affinity for hip-hop like J.Cole. The Forest Hills Drive emcee has etched himself among the upper echelon of rappers because of his undeniable candor. That’s why Bally’s decided to link up with the Carolina rapper for this dope short film in Jamaica highlighting their collaboration and feature his signature line of boots.

According to Bally, “This short film is a contemporary celebration of Bally’s long-standing affinity with hip hop culture and its iconic aesthetic. Much like the sneakers of the 90’s, the hiking boot is this generation’s equivalent assertion on everyday style. Taking functional design and transforming it into a luxury item as only Bally can, own the new wave of boots and backpacks that J. Cole hand selected for this unique collaboration, as seen in the film.”

This is definitely a big look for Cole, who has expanded his reach exponentially over the years. Throughout the video, we find Cole masterfully working in the studio, playing the guitar, and walking the streets of Jamaica, with his music tastefully serving as the film’s soundtrack. You gotta love Cole World.

If you’re interested in purchasing his line of Hiker boots, check them out over here. Hopefully, you have enough coins saved to buy a pair.

Posted August 8, 2015

