Before the days of OVO, there was Jimmy Brooks, the geeky kid on Degrassi. Drake has never been afraid to speak on his past as a former child actor and takes pride in all of his accomplishments. That’s why it was no surprise that Drizzy linked up with his former cast-mates on Wednesday in support of a web comedy series We Are Disorderly. The show features Mazin Elsadig, who Drake claims was one of his best friends before stardom took over his life.

Drake was a main characters on the show from 2001 through 2009 and starred in over 100 episode. Former Degrassi stars like Lauren Collins, Daniel Clark and Adamo Ruggiero showed up to the premiere as well to show support for the Toronto-made show. The impromptu reunion led to several photos being posted to the official Degrassi Instagram where fans got a chance to reminisce on the show’s glory days.

Side note: What was Drake sipping in that Freebandz Styrofoam cup?

Drake Reunites With The Cast Of ‘Degrassi’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Bruce Goodwin Posted August 7, 2015

