Lenny Kravitz Laughs Off #Penisgate With A Hilarious Text From Steven Tyler

It’s not everyday you get a chance to see Lenny Kravitz‘ junk live in concert, but thank God for the little big things.

Lenny Kravtiz was rocking out in tight leather pants (commando) when his pants ripped and exposed his pierced penis. The prayers of millions of women across the globe were answered in that very moment. Being the rocker that he is, Lenny continued playing after the mishap.

We won't run a picture of Lenny Kravitz’s dick, so let our staff describe it for you instead. http://t.co/4255cENpDq pic.twitter.com/PcQwYyshSy — someecards (@someecards) August 4, 2015

He later posted a hilarious text he received from rock legend Steven Tyler about #penisgate.

Clearly, Lenny is taking it all in stride. If you want to check out the NSFW video of the pants split, you can check out the vine here.

But you didn’t see that from us.

13 photos
Drake's Old Boo Zoe Kravitz & Lisa Bonet Attend 'Divergent' Screening
1 of 13
1. "Divergent" Premiere Brings Out The Stars
"Divergent" is coming to theaters on March 21, but that doesn't mean the stars aren't promoting it. The premiere took place in L.A. last night, and let's just say, it was hot with some of our favorite stars. Check them out in the gallery!
2 of 13
2. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe looks absolutely gorgeous, doesn't she?
3 of 13
3. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe looked beautiful in this white dress number! **looks for Drake**
4 of 13
4. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa
The sexiest couple on the planet came out to support Zoe. Seriously, can both of their good looks come together like that?
5 of 13
5. Lisa Bonet
You know Zoe's gorgeous mom, Lisa, had to show up to the premiere. Hey, Lisa!
6 of 13
6. Jaden Smith
Will Smith's son even made an appearence.
7 of 13
7. Mekhi Phifer
Looking handsome Mehki!
8 of 13
8. Mekhi Phifer
Looking handsome Mehki!
9 of 13
9. Theo James
Theo is definitely giving all types of handsome goodness. **wipes sweat**
10 of 13
10. Ashley Judd
The AIDS activist and actress came to the premiere in a lovely blue gown.
11 of 13
11. Ashley Judd
Ashley looks amazing in blue.
12 of 13
12. Kate Winslot
Kate showed her curves in this daring red number.
13 of 13
13. Shailene Woodley
Shailene plays "Tris" in the film and looked like a gold goddess during the premiere.

