A pop music takeover in this millennium means at least one Video Music Awards performance. That’s the case even if you’re as reclusive as The Weeknd. It’s been announced that the Toronto star will perform at the annual event.

This is big not only because it’s The Weeknd performing — this will be his first televised performance of “Can’t Feel My Face,” his highest charting hit. The single came out before the BET Awards, but he elected to play it safe and perform “Earned It.”

“Can’t Feel My Face” is regarded as The Weeknd’s most potent pop statement because of how he channels Michael Jackson for his first truly danceable number. The song got an extra boost when Tom Cruise performed it doing a lip syncing segment on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Despite the big look, “Can’t Feel My Face” is still stuck behind OMI’s “Cheerleader” for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

I had a blast on @JimmyFallon doing #CantFeelMyFace. Wait till you see the real @TheWeeknd perform it at the @MTV #VMAs on Aug 30. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 4, 2015

The MTV Video Music Awards airs on Aug. 30 two days after The Weeknd is scheduled to release Beauty Behind The Madness. The performance is expected to be a victory lap, but anything can happen between now and then. But for now, you can take a look at the tracklist, which features Lana Del Rey and Ed Sheeran (who wasn’t quite right when he said Kanye West would make an appearance).

Beauty Behind the Madness – Tracklist – August 28th pic.twitter.com/YP6zdYaSDT — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 4, 2015

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

The Weeknd’s Sophomore Album Is Coming Next Month

Ed Sheeran Says Kanye West Is Only Feature On The Weeknd’s Next Album

The Weeknd Drops New Song “Can’t Feel My Face”

The Weeknd Will Perform At The MTV Video Music Awards was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted August 5, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: