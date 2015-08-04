NewsOne Now Exclusive: Donnie Simpson Dishes On His Return To Radio & TV

Donnie Simpson is back!

Simpson will make his return to radio beginning August 17, 2015 on Radio One-owned WMMJ-FM (Majic 102.3) and is in talks with TV One to collaborate on a series of programs with his company, Donnie Simpson Productions.

After talking with Brad Siegel, President of TV One, and Alfred Liggins, CEO of Radio One, the decision was made to bring Simpson, known as top veejay on Video Soul, back to television and radio in a multiyear deal.

This time around, Simpson says he just wants to have fun on the air. After the official announcement of his return, Simpson took part in a one-hour broadcast and said he hasn’t had to use the creative side of his brain since leaving radio nearly five years ago. He told NewsOne Now guest host Mo Ivory, “It felt really good.”

Simpson also wants to bring the same feeling with him on-screen. Not having been on TV in nearly 18 years, he told Ivory, “I look forward to sitting in front of that camera and seeing that light come on and trying to create that magic again too.”

The longtime radio and TV host, whose career spanned 41 years, “hopes to have something on by the fourth quarter of this year on TV One.”

Watch NewsOne Now guest host Mo Ivory and Donnie Simpson discuss his return to radio and TV in the video clip above. Make sure you tune in to Simpson’s new radio show on August 17th, 3PM EST.

