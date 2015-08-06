CLOSE
Detroit Woman Sues Lee Daniels And FOX For Stealing Her Life Story For Cookie’s Character

Sophia Eggleston, a Detroit woman claiming to be “the real Cookie Lyon” filed a $300 million lawsuit against Lee Daniels & FOX for stealing her story.

Diana Ross Joins Twitter, As Report Surfaces That Lee Daniels Wants Her On “Empire”

How did they hear of her story you may ask? Eggleston told the story in her  memoir titled “The Hidden Hand.” In 2011, PageSix reports she traveled to LA to pitch her story to screenwriter Rita Miller. She gave Miller a copy of her book. Eggleston stated Miller called her months later to inform her she was going to pitch Sophia’s story to Lee Daniels.

Sophia Eggleston filed her copyright suit at the US District Court in Michigan.

Somebody come get your auntie!

Detroit Woman Sues Lee Daniels And FOX For Stealing Her Life Story For Cookie’s Character was originally published on HotHipHopDetroit.com

Empire , lee daniels

