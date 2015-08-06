Is He Broke? Here’s 50 Cent’s Bankruptcy Broken Down By The Numbers

It’s hard to fathom 50 Cent being broke. Even though he candidly admitted to his plush lifestyle being a complete mirage, to hear that Curtis Jackson is struggling to get by has been hard to comprehend. Well, today (August 4,) we now have the numbers to highlight 50’s assets and breakdown where he went wrong, courtesy of the Wall Street Journal.

On Monday (August 3), 50’s lawyers filed 56 pages of financial information to start his bankruptcy process. Let’s just say, 50 isn’t as mighty as we once thought. According to WSJ, 50’s assets are nearly worth $25 million. Even though he was once named one of “Hip-Hop’s Future Billionaires,” it appears that opportunity to pursue a billion has dwindled because of his recent circumstances.

As far as his debt is concerned, WSJ reported that 50 is looking at a $32 million deficit that stems from a sour business deal with Sleek Audio that costed him $16 million. If you factor in 50’s $7 million lawsuit to Rick Ross’ baby mother, Lastonia Leviston, you can see why 50 is hurting. Here comes the interesting part, 50’s monthly expenses are at $108,000. I know what you’re thinking: “Where does it all go, right?” Well, 50 said that he pays over $3,000 a month on food and entertainment, $3,000 on clothes, $9,000 on security and protection, and his mortgage is about $17,400. Crazy.

WSJ included other things that factored into his bankruptcy such as, his $8.25 million house, his child support, and also his cars. Just in case you were wondering, he has seven whips.

Carl Lamarre Posted August 6, 2015

