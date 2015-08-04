Before the Drake and Meek Mill beef, there was 50 Cent and Ja Rule. The rivaling Queens artists hated each other with such passion and disdain that they restlessly threw shots at each other until someone eventually tapped out. That someone inevitably was Ja Rule. Now, more than a decade later, 50 is still throwing shots at Ja over a past interview he had with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club last summer.

“Oh I herd what you said on the power 105 morning show, you fucking punk. Everybody know I put your ass to sleep,” 50 wrote on Instagram as his caption to attack Ja.

If you recall, last summer, Ja was on a press run promoting his book Unruly: The Highs and Lows of Being a Man. When he sat down with The Breakfast Club, he ruminated on the time he and 50 went blow for blow and how he crushed the “I Get Money” rapper with a baseball bat.

“50 tried to swing on me, but I dipped, then I hit him with the baby Louisville Slugger,” Ja Rule writes. “Bam! I dropped the bat. I pulled the shirt over his head. I started catching him left, right, uppercut,” he said.

In addition, Ja claimed that he attacked 50 with a crutch, which belonged to a member of his crew, as well.

“I hit him with the crutch,” he said. “We proceeded to whip his ass. I was putting in my work. 50 was crunched in the corner. I slammed the big Tannoy speaker down on him.”

Who would love to see Ja respond to 50’s comments? I’m sure we wouldn’t mind another Rap beef at this juncture of the game.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Stream the ‘Southpaw’ Soundtrack With Music From Eminem, The Weeknd, And More

Eminem’s Latest Freestyle Ethers Caitlyn Jenner

If The Last ‘Power’ Episode Left You Reeling, Meet The New Member Of Ghost’s Drug Ring

50 Cent Calls AT&T Racist, Tells ‘Power’ Customers To Switch Services

10 Years Later: 50 Cent Is Still Clowning Ja Rule was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Carl Lamarre Posted August 4, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: