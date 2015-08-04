Future Blasts Ciara For Having Russell Wilson Around His Son

Future is heated that Ciara has Russell Wilson around his son…..and he is letting the entire world know!!!

Future has been blasting Ciara and her relationship with Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on several media outlets.

Recently Future talked with “The Breakfast Club” on how he felt seeing Wilson pushing his son’s stroller:

“Of course I wouldn’t want anyone to push my son. That’s like the number one rule. If I was a kid, and my mom had a dude pushing me, I would’ve jumped out the stroller and slapped the s— out of him. You never do that in our community. You don’t even bring a man around your son. You only know this dude for a few months and you’re bringing him around your kid? Who does that? Nobody does that, he probably didn’t know that she set him up. You got nannies, you got assistants around you. Anybody could’ve pushed that stroller. You let them people catch that stroller because you know what it is. At the end of the day, I’m not for the publicity stunt. Leave my son out of all the publicity s—. Just leave him out of your relationship, because we don’t need your relationship for anything.”

Rapper T.I. took sides with Future and blasted Ciara for the situation.

