CLOSE
National
Home

Drake Brings Out Kanye West And Future, Roasts Meek Mill Using Memes

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

Of course, Drake couldn’t let his feud end at “Back To Back” with OVO Fest approaching. He let the pettiness continue with basically a live retweeting.

Drake came out to “Charged Up” and let a sequence of Meek Mill memes play out behind him.

Of course, he also ran through his knockout punch, “Back to Back.” You’ll surmise that this is a very pro-Drake crowd from the below clip.

Because this is OVO Fest, Drake didn’t completely dedicate his performance to ethering Meek Mill, who ought to be steering clear of social media for the next week. Kanye West, Travi$ Scott and Future (who Meek Mill is an admitted fan of) stopped by to up OVO Fest’s lit factor.

The 6 God’s reign continues.

Meek Mill Gets Ripped By Twitter With #BackToBack Memes

13 photos Launch gallery

Meek Mill Gets Ripped By Twitter With #BackToBack Memes

Continue reading Meek Mill Gets Ripped By Twitter With #BackToBack Memes

Meek Mill Gets Ripped By Twitter With #BackToBack Memes

READ MORE AT THE URBAN DAILY

A$AP Rocky Crowns Drake The Winner In His Battle Against Meek Mill

Meek Mill Finally Dropped His Response To Drake: “Wanna Know” (Updated With CDQ)

Drake Was Seen Wearing A “Free Meek Mill” Shirt 

Drake Brings Out Kanye West And Future, Roasts Meek Mill Using Memes was originally published on theurbandaily.com

drake , meek mill

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 3 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 5 days ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 7 days ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close