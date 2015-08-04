Of course, Drake couldn’t let his feud end at “Back To Back” with OVO Fest approaching. He let the pettiness continue with basically a live retweeting.

Drake came out to “Charged Up” and let a sequence of Meek Mill memes play out behind him.

drake got no chill pic.twitter.com/rM8TTmHWdh — The Friendly Asshole (@FriendlyAssh0le) August 4, 2015

Why is Drake doing this to @MeekMill right now 😭😭😩😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZnDoFRuNQM — ♛ Anderson Small ♛ (@NeverSayNeverAJ) August 4, 2015

Of course, he also ran through his knockout punch, “Back to Back.” You’ll surmise that this is a very pro-Drake crowd from the below clip.

Drake gathered a pretty… extensive list of Meek Mill memes for ‘Charged up’ and ‘Back to Back’ #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/rjHuO2bfJD — Nadeska Alexis (@neweryork) August 4, 2015

Because this is OVO Fest, Drake didn’t completely dedicate his performance to ethering Meek Mill, who ought to be steering clear of social media for the next week. Kanye West, Travi$ Scott and Future (who Meek Mill is an admitted fan of) stopped by to up OVO Fest’s lit factor.

She said Ye can we get married at the mall? Kanye West at #OVOFest pic.twitter.com/j132Qt7qxu — Kardashian2West (@TeamKanyeKim) August 4, 2015

Kanye West and Travis Scott take the stage pic.twitter.com/NHGJVEO6cN — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) August 4, 2015

The 6 God’s reign continues.

Drake Brings Out Kanye West And Future, Roasts Meek Mill Using Memes was originally published on theurbandaily.com