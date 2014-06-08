Bloop! Tichina Arnold READS French Montana On Instagram

Tichina Arnold gave French Montana the check out a lifetime on Instagram today! The rapper tried to poke fun at the “Martin” actress in a meme, and let’s just say she sent for him and went IN.

Two weeks ago, French posted the following picture with a not-so-nice caption. “I wish Martin could see this right now. He would tear her a** up,” he wrote.

In response, Tichina gave the Moroccan-born wordsmith a nice-nasty read — Phadrea Parks style! In her post, the actress questioned the significance of Frenchie’s career and offered to contact him with individuals who have “serious inquiries” to help. Check out the classy read below, which hopefully brought the rapper back down to earth.

Man oh man. Mr. Montana, I’ve perused (read through with thoroughness and care) your #instagram profile description, pictures & posts… but despite my determined effort, I STILL don’t have a CLUE to one very simple question… “Who ARE you?”.. I mean other than reading that you’ve dated a Kardashian, and you seem to enjoy taking extraneous pictures with LEGITIMATE celebrities, I’m baffled (perplexed, confused) as to WHO you are & WHAT you actually DO? How do you contribute to society? What do you do to HELP those in need? What philanthropic works have you done? Are you on the board of any charitable organizations? Do you posses your own charitable organization? Do you own your name? How many of your followers are actually REAL followers and not computer generated? Oh.. And one other thing, if you are gonna post or repost things about other people (such as myself). FYI: Maybe you should put more effort into aligning yourself with people who can ASSIST you with building your brand for longevity, only THEN will you be prepared to (as your boy Martin would so clearly put it) “Stomp with the big dogs”. But either way, I’m pleased to know you are a true fan of the Martin show despite what criticisms you have. Your continued support is proof that for over 30 years, I have CONTRIBUTED something of VALUE on television to many people (including yourself) and many generations and hopefully more to come. Hit me up and maybe I can hook you into individuals who have “Serious Inquiries” regarding hiring you. I just need to know what exactly it is that you are SELLING, because unfortunately, I STILL don’t know. Keep your head up & GOD Bless! TICHINA … Oh! One more thing, if you know of anyone who has an auto immune disease such as #Lupus, go check out my 501c3 organization at http://www.wewinfoundation.org – Unfortunately thousands of women (and men) battle with this constant life threatening #autoimmune #disease everyday. It would be AMAZING if you made a donation instead of losing 40k in one on one basketball bets with your cohorts. Your positive & monetary support would be GREATLY appreciated. Thank you for your time.

Thanks for the How To Through Shade 101 class, Tichina!

