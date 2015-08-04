NeNe Leakes STUNS In Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini

Nene Leakes may have quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta early this summer, but she isn’t stressing about the loss of that paycheck. She’s somewhere tropical rocking the hell out of a teeny tiny yellow bikini.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is what 47 years old looks like. You better werk Nene!

YAAASSSS!!!

Between her and Jennifer Lopez, 20-somethings everywhere are headed to the gym right now.

