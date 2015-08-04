CLOSE
Radio One
NeNe Leakes STUNS In Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini

This is what 40 looks like.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 14, 2015

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Nene Leakes may have quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta early this summer, but she isn’t stressing about the loss of that paycheck. She’s somewhere tropical rocking the hell out of a teeny tiny yellow bikini.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is what 47 years old looks like. You better werk Nene!

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

YAAASSSS!!!

Between her and Jennifer Lopez, 20-somethings everywhere are headed to the gym right now.

NeNe Leakes STUNS In Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
